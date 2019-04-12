MEEKER — Budgie Cameron scored on a Chandler error in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Meeker a 4-3 triumph Thursday.

The throwing error came on a bunt by Dakota Gabbert.

Meeker had to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3 and force extra innings. Chandler scored twice in the top of the seventh.

Singling for Meeker were Kade Brewster, Jacob Martin and Cameron. Sedlacek also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Meeker hurler Cade Patterson had a yeoman outing, surrendering nine hits and striking out three in 10 innings. Patterson didn’t issue a walk.

Chandler 2-hole hitter Drake Irby was 3 for 5 with a double and two singles.

Teammate Hutch Underwood was 3 for 4 — a double and two singles

Chandler, 14-5, will travel to Perkins today for a 5 p.m. game. The Lions will be off Saturday before entertaining Bristow Monday.

Meeker, 12-7, will travel to Stroud today for a 5 p.m. contest. The Bulldogs are scheduled to entertain Okemah at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.