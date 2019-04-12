UNITED WAY

Payne County leader

decides to step down

STILLWATER (TNS) — Sheri Carter, executive director of the United Way of Payne County, is stepping down from her post to join the OSU Foundation as the Director of Development for the College of Human Sciences and College of Education, Health and Aviation.

She made the announcement in a letter released by the UWPayne County on social media.

“After 10 years at United Way, it is my time to start a new career journey,” she wrote. “It is overwhelming to write those words. My time at United Way has been incredible and filled with learning, personal growth and building friendships with many of you.

During Carter’s time as director, UWPayne County grew to financially assist more than 20 partner agencies. In 2007, the Stillwater Area United Way had a goal it exceeded that year of $785,000. Just last year, the United Way exceeded a goal of $925,000. During her time, she has worked with more than 100 different board members.

– Stillwater News Press

MUSKOGEE

Man faces

many charges

MUSKOGEE (TNS) — A Muskogee man faces multiple charges after he attempted to elude officers following a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Jose Pacheco, 29, was charged Thursday with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of running a roadblock, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

An affidavit filed with the case states that Muskogee Police Officer Gary Reasnor observed Pacheco’s vehicle stop in the roadway Saturday near the intersection of Seventh Street and West Southside Boulevard, back up and turn south.

Reasnor’s affidavit states that Pacheco’s vehicle matched the description of a car that police suspected was involved in a shots-fired call earlier that day, and had a defective brake light, so Reasnor attempted a traffic stop.

Pacheco allegedly fled police, running two roadblocks while throwing multiple items out of the window of the vehicle. When caught, the affidavit states, Pacheco was found to have 10.2 grams of heroin, a .22 semi-automatic Mossberg International rifle, and ammunition. The affidavit also notes that Pacheco was found to have “drugs in his system while being medically cleared for incarceration.”

— Muskogee Phoenix