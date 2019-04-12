ROFF – Bryce Crawford’s first-inning grand slam propelled Dale to a 14-3 victory over Varnum in the opening round of the Roff Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Along with the roundtripper, Crawford went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored three times.

Tanner Collins was the second Pirate to finish perfect at the plate. Collins went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and scored once.

Ike Shirey had a multi-hit game going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Carson Hunt, Jared Rogers, Shirey and Collins all recorded doubles in the win.

Jono Johnson pitched three innings to earn the win. In the 43-pitch outing, Johnson gave up four hits, two earned runs and struck out two.

Dale (10-5) will play the winner of Lookeba-Tushka Friday at 5 p.m.