BURGLARY

Lawn trimmers,

chainsaws stolen

Several Echo brand lawn trimmers and chainsaws were stolen Tuesday from Jensen Tractor Ranch, 24171 U.S. Highway 75, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Jon Copeland.

The suspects cut the lock on the gate and proceeded to break into the business. The suspects were driving a dark-colored Ford or Chevy pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 918-338-4001 or Crimestoppers at 918-336-2583.

— Krysten Dudley

REPUBLICAN WOMEN

County assessor

will be guest speaker

Washington County Assessor Tod Mathes will explain the property assessment process at the Green Country Republican Women’s Club luncheon on April 18 at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road.

Registration opens at 11:15 a.m., and the program starts at 11:45 a.m. Registration is $20 and includes lunch.

TMathes has been the Washington County Assessor for the past 18 years. He was appointed in 2001 by Washington County commissioners to succeed retiring assessor Elmer Bright. Mathes was re-elected to office in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, running unopposed each time.

Mathes, who formerly was the news director at KWON/KYFM radio in Bartlesville, came to the assessor’s office from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where he served as public information officer and civil deputy. He served four years as an officer within the County Assessors Association of Oklahoma and was elected president of that statewide organization in 2008.

Last year, Mathes received accolades as the 2018 winner of the prestigious George Keyes Award, which is given annually to assessment professionals for excellence in their field of work. The peer-nominated award was presented to him by the Oklahoma chapter of IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers), of which Mathes has been a member of for more than a decade.

The menu offered is a taco salad, ice cream, coffee and tea. Please make reservations for yourself and guests to greencountryrwc@gmail.com or to President Mayri Hebert at 702-612-6526.