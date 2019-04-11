Libraries in the United States have long been community fixtures, providing gathering spaces along with easy access to books, information and learning tools.

And at the center of these hubs are librarians like those at Bartlesville’s Public Library, who help nearly 500 patrons a day with a mind-broadening range of services.

In honor of National Library Week, which runs through Saturday, Library Director Shellie McGill highlighted how the community resource center is staying vibrant in the digital age.

Like all good libraries, this one still loans thousands of books every month. But it also provides many other services to the community such as free access to computers and Wi-Fi, story times for children, literacy and citizenship classes to immigrants, and technology training to everyone.

“We offer a career center where patrons apply for jobs online and build resumes, and last year we hosted 768 programs with an attendance of 17,610,” said McGill. “We are the only place in town where you can come and hang out as long as we are open,” said McGill. “Loitering is encouraged here.”

To celebrate the “Libraries = Strong Communities” theme, the library has hosted several events this week, including a “Taco Tuesday” cooking class, cellphone class, and starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, local author Dianna Aston will be hosting a writing class for all ages.

“She just returned from Hong Kong where she taught classes there. Come celebrate with us,” said McGill.

The library strives to stay relevant and remain a vital asset in the community, she said, and that means going beyond the books and collections.

“We still have the books we are famous for, but now we also offer digital books and audio books, DVDs, video games, Playaway’s (MP3 type audio devices),” McGill said. “We proctor tests for free, we provide computers and iPads for patron use, we offer free tutoring, we provide meeting rooms for events, we have over 168 “things” people can checkout to experience and try.”

Indeed, the library’s offerings of nontraditional items for checkout recently earned the Ruth Brown Memorial Award for its collection of “things,” ranging from musical instruments and microscopes to paper shredders and specialty cake pans.

Each year the Oklahoma Library Association’s Social Responsibilities Roundtable takes applications for the Ruth Brown Memorial Award, which is presented to recognize and support social issue-oriented programs implemented by or with libraries. The award commemorates the courageous spirit of Ruth Brown (1891-1975), a former Bartlesville librarian and OLA president who fought for racial integration in public libraries and was fired for her efforts in 1950.

McGill said the “Library of Things” has been a big hit with patrons, and the award is a reflection of its popularity.

“Our library is pleased to offer this collection to patrons,” she said.

Digital books are becoming just as popular as printed ones, and through the use of free apps “Libby” or “Overdrive” patrons are checking out an average 6,000 books per month at no cost, said McGill.

She also said the library is in the process of launching three new programs. The “Digital Conversion Center” will provide a place for patrons to bring different types of media like VHS tapes, cassette tapes, photo negatives and vinyl records and converting them to DVD or other digital files.

“We should have this set up in the next 30-60 days, and patrons will book time at the conversion station just like you would reserve a meeting room. It will be free of course,” said McGill.

A “Creative Corner” is also coming soon. The area will be equipped with a computer, paper cutter and ample craft supplies for artistic minds to come together and bond.

“Once we get that complete, we will begin offering monthly classes where we teach Pinterest type crafting classes. We can’t wait to unleash our creativity,” she said.

“Lastly, in our past we have offered prints for checkout. We will be bringing that service back. We will have prints of Bartlesville landmarks that we will checkout for an extended period for free.”

Library cards are free, too, she said, and the simple process requires bringing a photo ID and an item of mail with the patron’s current address.

McGill also highlighted the Friends of the Library Bookstore, which is open during library hours. The bookstore is located beside the circulation desk near the library’s front entrance. The Friends of the Library also sponsor the “Books Sandwiched-In” series and creative writing contest each spring.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

McGill noted that there are more public libraries in the U.S. than Starbucks stores (16,558 libraries compared to 14,718 Starbucks).

“Amazingly we serve on average 482 patrons per day. We are constantly busy and we love it,” said McGill.