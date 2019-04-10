SHAWNEE—The Shawnee Wolves could not overcome two five-inning outbursts by the visiting Tulsa Union Redskins Tuesday night, dropping an 11-5 decision.

The Wolves took the early lead with a single run in the second inning. J’Briell Easley led off the inning with a stand-up double to left center field. Creed Killgore moved him to third on a fielder’s choice. Jacob Hill drove Easley home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Easley, Shawnee’s starter, blew through the Redskins in the first two innings, but found stress in the third. The Redskins scored five runs on four hits and were aided by two Shawnee miscues. In the third inning, Trent DeSmet blasted the first of his two home runs. He went 2 for 3 on the day, with two home runs and three runs batted in.

Union led 5-1 after three.

Shawnee scored another run in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-2. Nick Bowlan drove in courtesy runner Tanner Bare. He was running for JT Johnson who was hit by a pitch earlier in the frame.

The Redskins added a lone run in the top of the sixth, taking a 6-2 lead into the seventh inning of play, That’s when Union put up another five runs on the Wolves, taking an 11-2 lead into the final half inning of play.

Shawnee began to heat up, but it was far too little too late to make up the nine-run hole.

Johnson led off with a single to left before Brandon Eropkin walked. Scout Cawvey hit a sharp single to left, scoring the lead-off runner and cut the lead to 11-3.

Bowlan earned his second walk of the game to lead up the bases with no outs. Wood then hit a grounder to short, who got the force out at second, but the first baseman could not come up with the catch at first for the attempted double play. The ball squeezed past, allowing Cawvey and Bowlan to score.

Shawnee was down 11-5 with just one out and Wood still on first. Easley was up, but hit into a game-ending double play.

Union scored their 11 runs on 10 hits and benefited on four Shawnee errors.

The Wolves scored five runs on six hits.

Shawnee drops to 6-13 on the season and will play in the Bill Tipton Classic on Thursday. The classic will be played at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City. The Wolves will face Lawton Eisenhower at 3:30 p.m.