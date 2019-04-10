SHAWNEE – In a matchup that lasted over three hours, the Oklahoma Baptist tennis teams split their matches against visiting Great American Conference rival Southeastern Oklahoma State Tuesday on Bison Hill. The OBU women were victorious, claiming a 4-3 win over the Savage Storm, while the men dropped a 5-2 decision to the visitors from Durant.

The Lady Bison took the doubles point with wins by the team of Ethne Dowling and Kim Moosbacher at No. 1 (6-2) and Alex Bowers and Madeleine Boepple at No. 2 (7-5).

In the singles matches, OBU earned straight set wins at the No. 1, 3 and 4 spots. Moosbacher defeated Southeastern's Chiara Berg, 6-0, 6-4 in the top spot. At No. 3, Tahlia Walsh dispatched Sara Dinovic 6-2, 6-2, while Alex Bowers was a winner in the No. 4 slot 6-1, 6-0 over Diana Budnik.

The Bison took the early lead in doubles thanks to a 6-3 win by Gianlucca Galdi and Matias Le Fort at the No. 1 spot, but dropped their next two matches to surrender the point.

Galdi was a winner in singles, going three sets to defeat Ondrej Nice, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, at No. 2. Rhett Rollins picked up the win at the No. 4 spot, beating the Savage Storm's Benjamin Finet in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. OBU was unable to capitalize, however, taking narrow three-set losses at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots to fall, 5-2.

Both teams will travel to Searcy, Arkansas, on Friday, April 12, to face Harding in another pivotal GAC matchup.

Results

Men's Doubles

No. 1 Gianlucca Galdi/Kevin Andrusch (OBU) def. Benjamin Finet/Ondrej Nice (SE) 6-3

No. 2 Danrich Kruger/Sandro Lena (SE) def. Rhett Rollins/Matias Le Fort (OBU) 6-1

No. 3 Jason Roberts/Juan Scoppetta (SE) def. Carlos Felgueroso/Nick Parker (OBU) 6-4

Men's Singles

No. 1 Juan Scoppetta (SE) def. Kevin Andrusch (OBU) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Gianlucca Galdi (OBU) def. Ondrej Nice (SE) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

No. 3 Sandro Lena (SE) def. Matias Le Fort (OBU) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4)

No. 4 Rhett Rollins (OBU) def. Benjamin Finet (SE) 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Danrich Kruger (SE) def. Nick Parker (OBU) 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 Milos Muckovic (SE) def. Carlos Felgueroso (OBU) 6-1, 6-2

Women's Doubles

No. 1 Ethne Dowling/Kim Moosbacher (OBU) def. Diana Budnik/India Shiaelis (SE) 6-2

No. 2 Alex Bowers/Madeleine Boepple (OBU) def. Sara Dinovic/Elizaveta Tregubova (SE) 7-5

Women's Singles

No. 1 Kim Moosbacher (OBU) def. Chiara Berg (SE) 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 India Shiaelis (SE) def. Ethne Dowling (OBU) 0-6, 7-5, 6-0

No. 3 Tahlia Walsh (OBU) def. Sara Dinovic (SE) 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Alex Bowers (OBU) def. Diana Budnik (SE) 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Elizaveta Tregubova (SE) def. Madeleine Boepple (OBU) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

No. 6 Nina Sergeev (SE) def. Jacqueline Charvat (OBU) 8-3