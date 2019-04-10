SHAWNEE – The Lady Bison bats were hot Tuesday night as OBU swept visiting Southern Nazarene in a softball doubleheader by a combined score of 21-1.

OBU jumped on the visiting Crimson Storm early and often. In the home half of the first, Franki Hull got the Lady Bison on the board with an RBI single to left field that scored Kristen Grabin. After a walk to Cheyenne Demaree loaded the bases, Aspen Grimes quickly cleared them with a grand slam over the left center field wall to make it 5-0.

OBU added another run in the bottom of the second on a solo homer from Bry Flanagan before Demi Dobbs crushed a grand slam of her own to left field in the fourth. The Lady Bison added three more runs in the inning, including steal of home by Shelby Savage to make it 13-0.

Game two got off to a slow start as the teams remained scoreless through the top of the fourth inning. After Demaree reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth, pinch runner Kayla Johnson scored on a two-out double to center field by Katie Long.

SNU pulled even in the top of the fifth before Hull broke the tie with an infield single, scoring McKenna Anderson all the way from second base. The Lady Bison added an insurance run when Demaree drove in Hull on an RBI groundout to third.

OBU finally broke the game open in the bottom of the six, scoring five runs to take an 8-1 advantage to the final frame. The scoring opened with an RBI triple by Anderson, followed by a bloop single by Grabin to drive in Anderson. Flanagan brought Grabin home on a two-run blast to center field to make it 7-1 before a Hull double off the top of the wall in center preceded an RBI single by Demaree.

The Lady Bison are scheduled to host Southwestern Oklahoma State for a four-game GAC series beginning Friday afternoon in Shawnee. Game times will be subject to change as inclement weather is expected in the area over the weekend.