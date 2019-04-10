William Harold “Bill” Coffman w/pic

William Harold “Bill” Coffman, 60, passed from this life on April 1, 2019 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the service.

Bill was born on June 25, 1958 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Harold H. and Mary Katherine Coffman and graduated from Barnsdall High School.

At the time of his death, he served on the advisory committee for Edwin Fair Community Mental Health Center PACT Program in Stillwater. In prior years, he was a board member for the Fair Manor Apartments and volunteered with Stillwater Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Stillwater Humane Society.

“Bill’s family and friends remember him best for his gentle spirit, his droll sense of humor, and his strong advocacy for mental health care.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Wayne.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Nicholson of Oklahoma City, brother, David of San Antonio, Texas as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Edwin Fair Community Mental Health Centers, Attn: Joy Havens, 1500 N 6th, Ponca City, OK 74601 800-566-1343.

