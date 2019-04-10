Funeral services for Bobby Doyle “Bob” Sanford will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Sulphur with the Pastor Dick Terry and Dr. Terry Tramel officiating. Interment will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur.

Bob was born Dec. 19, 1926, on a farm in Locust Grove, Okla., to John Walton and Lillian Ann “Lilly” (Harrison) Sanford. He died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Sulphur, at the age of 92 years, 3 months and 19 days. Bob and the former Ms. Mary Maxine Tramel were married on Jan. 27, 1949, in Pryor, Okla. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2010.

Bob graduated from high school in Locust Gove, in May, 1944 and immediately enlisted in the US Army. He completed basic training at Camp Maxey, Paris, Texas. In 1945, Bob was a sergeant in the Philippines with the 76 Military Police and 705 MP’s and in 1946, he was transferred to Hicham Field on Oahu, Hawaii, with the Army Air Corp’s 15th Fighter Group, 47th Squadron. After an arduous trip on a troop transport across the Pacific Ocean and by train to Texas, Bob was discharged in San Antonio, in November of 1946.

After the Army, Bob attended Oklahoma A&M College (OSU) from 1947 through 1951 and graduated with a B.S. in Animal Science and Animal Husbandry. He later attended OSU while employed with Oklahoma State University Extension and received a master’s degree in agriculture economics. His work took him first to Woodward County then to Kay County, Creek County, Haskell County and finally, Carter County. He loved his job as a county extension director and enjoyed working with farmers and ranchers, as well as young people in 4-H programs.

After retiring from OSU Extension in Ardmore, Bob and Maxine enjoyed camping and fishing in SE Oklahoma, as well as south Texas. It was a constant competition seeing who could catch the biggest fish. The bet was settled by Max having the biggest bass displayed in the game room.

Their adventure continued with a lovely home on Grand Lake and later a move back to Southern Oklahoma to be closer to their grand kids. They had the perfect marriage for over 60 years until the passing of Maxine. Even after her death, Bob continued to be the loving husband he had always been, talking to her nightly before he went to sleep. His prayers always included her, as well as Ron and Bobby.

Bob was fortunate to have many close friends, even in his final years in assisted living at Canoe Brook in Ardmore. There he earned the nickname, “Bingo Bob,” for leading the residents in their bingo games. He also held the position of president of the Residence Association, a job he took seriously and thoroughly enjoyed. He was proud to be in the Masonic Lodge. Bob was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Sulphur.

Bob had a great sense of humor and always drew a crowd. He was a joy to be around. He was very generous in life, as well as in death, donating his organs to help others. He will be greatly missed, but is now at peace with his loved ones and his savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by two sons Ronald Gene Sanford and Bobby Doyle Sanford, II.

Survivors include his son Michael Sanford and his life partner Susan Self; daughter-in-law Elaine Sanford; as well as his three grandsons Bradley Wayne Sanford and his wife Teresa and their son Braxtyn and daughters Blakeley and Brylie; Michael Scott Sanford and his wife Terra and their son Landen and daughter Jaycee; and Bobby Doyle Sanford, III; and a half-sister, Reta Janssen. Bob also had a large and loving extended family, including the Tramel clan.

A special thank you to his “daughter” Elaine Sanford for always being there for him. She shared supper with him every night for the years following Maxine’s death and until he moved to assisted living. Even then, she would visit him frequently, taking him out for catfish and hush puppies. She was there to the end.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Sanford, Brad Sanford, Scott Sanford, Bobby Sanford, Braxtyn Sanford and Landen Sanford. Vocalist will be Jennifer Lee and Betty Jo Salmon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW, St. Jude’s or the National Wildlife Federation.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.

