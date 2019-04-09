ASHER – Jared Rogers pitched five shutout innings, propelling Dale to a 4-0 win over Asher Monday evening.

Dale struck for two runs in the third and added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.

Ike Shirey went 1 for 3 at the plate and recorded Dale’s only extra-base hit.

Jono Johnson and Jaxon Wright both drove in one run apiece.

Dale’s third baseman, Tanner Collins, added one hit and walked once.

Asher’s Mike McDonald, Trevor Martin, Austin Custar and Tahlan Hamilton chipped in one hit apiece.

In the 71-pitch outing, Rogers gave up two hits and fanned six. He also scored one run.

Dale’s bullpen was lights out in the win over the Class B No. 4 Indians.

David Herring struck out three in his only inning of work. Ryan Haney pitched the seventh inning and struck out one.

Class 2A No. 4 Dale (8-5) entertain 2A No. 16 Christian Heritage Tuesday.

Asher (15-7) travels to New Lima Tuesday for an afternoon matchup.