Vendor applications are being accepted for the Ozarks Homesteading Expo set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7 at the Newton County A&M Fairgrounds in Neosho, Missouri.

The Expo will feature all things homesteading in the Ozarks, from getting the most from your garden and preserving your bounty to raising livestock, to tiny house living and more.

There will be a big emphasis on self-reliant living, according to Cheryl Franklin, organizer of the event.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Crowder College’s Missouri Alternative and Renewable Energy Technology Center (MARET) to demonstrate wind and solar applications for homesteaders,” Franklin said. “With decades of success in solar energy projects, the MARET Center staff leads renewable energy education efforts across the region and the country. Crowder College built the first solar vehicle that traveled across the United States.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company is also partnering with the expo and will have free packets of seed available for attendees.

Baker Creek has the largest selection of heirloom seed varieties in the U.S. along with one of the largest selections of seeds from the 19th century, including many Asian and European varieties.

Attendees to the Ozarks Homesteading Expo will have the opportunity to hear from various speakers who are experts in topics such as homesteading basics to small livestock health issues, food co-ops and more.

YouTubers and farm bloggers focused on Homesteading have become very popular in recent years and Franklin said she anticipating having a couple of these viral celebrities join at the expo.

Several exclusive workshops are being planned during the event including a session on making cheese, making soap, bread making, and more.

The exclusive workshops will require a reservation and an additional ticket from the regular admission.

The workshops have limited space so getting a reservation early would guarantee participation in the topic participants are most interested in.

Interested persons may follow the Facebook page and the website www.ozarkshomesteading.com or sign up for the newsletter to be the first to know as workshops are finalized.

The two-day event is the first of its kind in the area and Franklin said she believes it is perfect timing.

“We have had such a great response since announcing this event,” Franklin said. “We are hearing from people from all over the region who are talking about this and planning to either participate as a vendor or attend to learn and shop and network with like-minded people.

"Small-scale homesteading has become very popular in recent years."

Organizers are still looking for additional vendors and encourage people who have a business that caters to anything farming, gardening, chickens, organic feed, healthy living, green living, renewable energy to contact Franklin to reserve booth space.

“We also want to encourage livestock organizations, non-profits and homeschool groups to come be a part of this,” she said. “With the type of attendees we are expecting, it will be the perfect place to promote their endeavors.

“We will also be promoting all of our vendors throughout the summer, so the earlier they get their booth reserved the more promotion they will receive."

To learn more about the Ozarks Homesteading Expo persons interested may visit www.ozarkshomesteading.com or the group's Facebook page @ozarkshomesteading for additional information. Interested persons may also call Franklin at 417-629-8901.