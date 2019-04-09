By Mike Tupa mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Tuesday

Apr 9, 2019 at 6:37 AM Apr 9, 2019 at 7:55 AM


By Mike Tupa


mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com


One thing about the baseball team of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, it doesn’t stay down for long.


And when it bounces back — mother of dynamite, look out!


Coming off back-to-back losses Sunday at Kansas Wesleyan University, 7-6 and 2-0, the Eagles likely got mad — or at least mighty determined.


They marshaled their fiery focus in the third game — played Monday — against the KWU Coyotes.


OKWU (28-8) slammed 14 hits on their way to 20-3 thrashing of KWU.


Austin Sojka and John Lantigua each blasted a homer to energize the attack.


Kent Korenek, Drenis Ozuna and Colton Kelly ripped a double apiece.


Lantigua finished with three hits and five RBI’s; Sojka added four RBI’s.


Kelley lashed a double and a single and plated four runs.


Ozuna finished 3-for-4 and scored twice.


Some other offensive standouts for the Eagles included Brice Smith with two walks, two runs scored and a RBI; and Kent Korenek and Ryan Jones with a RBI each.


OKWU head coach Kirk Kelley gave the pitching nod to Tyson Cronin.


Cronin turned in a superlative effort, snapped off a five-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts on 102 pitches.


The victory moved OKWU with two wins of its ninth-straight 30-win campaign and also improved its record to 19-5 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.


Note: A report on Sunday’s losses appears on B-2.