The following items were filed March 18 to 22 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Chance Burns, second-degree burglary
Bradley Chunestudey, domestic abuse – assault and battery
Christipher Franks, use of vehicle to facilitate intentional discharge of weapon
Andrew Frazier, possession of stolen vehicle
Delisha Keith, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult
Zachary Trevett, second-degree burglary
Walker Durham Wakeland, second-degree burglary
Garl Williams, trafficking in illegal drugs
Misdemeanors
Ethan Hunter Brown, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Shayla Brown, violation of license restriction
Jennifer Coyner, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture
Charles Grace, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked
Jacob Harding, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Andrew Jackson, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Darwin Jumper, obstructing an officer
Maxwell Pilcher, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law
James Richardson, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Angelica Sexton, larceny of merchandise from retailer
Robert Sweeton, failure to carry current insurance
Riley Vaughn, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Protective Orders
Wanda Denny vs. Kaylan Baker
Robin Rogers vs. Nickalas Berry
Angela Howerton vs. Richard Duncan
Charles Philpot vs. Mary Pipins
Melissa Wurst vs. Roland Radler