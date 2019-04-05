CHOCTAW — Thursday proved to be very prosperous for Bethel at the Choctaw Tournament.

The Lady Wildcats chalked up their first victory of the season with a 15-7 decision over Norman North.

Bethel, 1-10, was never challenged after sprinting to an 11-0 advantage after 1 ½ innings.

The Lady Wildcats rolled up 19 hits while North finished with 11.

Madison Robertson posted two of Bethel’s five doubles. Rian Gamble tripled. Bailey Henderson was 3 of 4 with a double, two singles and four runs batted in. Also doubling were Lila Wade and Skylar Fletcher.

Reanna McGowen, Shelby Spurgin and Henderson stole a base apiece. Harlie Gregory, Robertson and Wade scored three times apiece.

The Lady Wildcats didn’t commit an error.

Bethel lost a 14-0 decision to Southmoore’s JV squad. Bethel collected five hits. The game was called after 2 ½ innings.

Bethel will continue Choctaw Tournament play Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.