ADA – East Central University’s Foundation Hall will be the setting for the 2019 ECU Evening of Honors and Recognition on Friday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.

A reception will be held prior to the event at 6 p.m.

Honored will be the 2019 distinguished alums, distinguished former faculty, distinguished service and distinguished family, along with recognition of centennial endowments.

Those being honored as Distinguished Alums include Jim Hamby (Class of 1973) and Tony A. Scott (1982). The Distinguished Former Faculty award will go Lou Watkins (1980-1991). Beth Vezina (1979) will receive the Distinguished Service honor and the Horne Family will get the Distinguished Family award.

The ECU Foundation Inc. will be recognizing three centennial endowments – the Jan Muntz Centennial Junior/Senior Music Endowment, the Kiwanis Club of Ada Centennial Leadership Endowment and the ECU School of Engineering Centennial Endowment.

Sponsorships are available at various levels for the event.

A Gold Sponsorship for $2,000 includes tickets and prime seating for eight attendees, event signage, recognition in program (printed and verbal), acknowledgement in press releases, drink tickets and gift for each attendee.

LegalShield, of Ada, is a gold sponsor.

A Silver Sponsorship for $1,000 consists of ticket seating for eight attendees, recognition in the program, acknowledge in press releases, drink tickets and a gift for each attendee.

A Bronze Sponsorship for $150 includes tickets and guaranteed seating for two, recognition in the program, drink tickets and a gift for each attendee.

Individual tickets are also available at $60 each. Advance tickets are recommended.

To register, contact Ashia Hillman at ahillman@ecok.edu or at 580-559-5651 or go online at ecok.edu/2019EOH.

The registration deadline is April 30.