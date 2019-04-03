HARRAH — Tecumseh would just as soon forget its 11-0 setback to Harrah Tuesday.

The Panthers outhit Tecumseh 12-1. Three-hole hitter Jayden Shafer posted the only Savage hit, a single.

Tecumseh was also guilty of four errors, leading to five unearned runs in the 4 ½ inning contest.

Harrah collected two triples and three doubles. The Panthers were also errorless.

Savage starter Colby Trammell was followed on the mound by Tyler Thompson, Jake Trice and Payden Clutter.

Thompson had the longest stint, 2 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs but only one was earned. Thompson permitted five hits, struck out two and walked one.

Tecumseh, 12-6, will entertain Seminole at 4:30 today.

The Savages will launch Bethany Tournament play Thursday. Tecumseh will engage Community Christian at 10 a.m. at Bethany, then oppose Del City at 3 p.m. at Putnam City.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.