Four-year-old nonprofit Visit Shawnee, Inc. (VSI) continues to find ways to beef up active tourism in the community. VSI also provided $107,500 in funding support to almost 30 area events, including many gatherings at the expo, several SEFF festivals, Cops N' Kids, Arts Trek and FireFlight Balloon Fest, among others.

Four-year-old nonprofit Visit Shawnee, Inc. (VSI) continues to find ways to beef up active tourism in the community.

Offering her annual report to Shawnee City Commissioners this week, VSI President and CEO Danielle Mason-Rains shared with the board how the organization has been managing.

She said in 2018 VSI provided $107,500 in funding support to almost 30 area events, including many gatherings at the expo, several SEFF festivals, Cops N' Kids, Arts Trek and FireFlight Balloon Fest, among others.

VSI's visitor guide, Mason-Rains said, is one of the most important marketing tools in the hands of the organization. Roughly 30,000 guides are distributed each year.

Because VSI funding comes from tourists spending a night in Shawnee's hotels, Mason-Rains said at numerous trade shows and RV rallies last year her staff made a concentrated effort to recruit travelers to visit Shawnee.

Some of the organization's goals for this year include increasing its social media presence, cultivating more awareness of VSI in surrounding states and continuing to push promotion and recruitment of Shawnee's offerings as a tourist destination.

Now fully-staffed, Amanda Teape Johnson, director of marketing, and Matthew Clear, visitor services specialist, make up the rest of the VSI team.

About VSI

Coming together in 2014, but first entering into a contract with the City of Shawnee in May of 2015, VSI's purpose is to provide services to encourage, promote and foster conventions, conferences and tourism development in the community.

VSI headquarters is at 231 N. Bell St. For more information, visit info@visitshawnee.com or call (405) 275-9780.