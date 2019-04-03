WASHINGTON – The top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates clubbed 15 home runs in a 30-22 triumph over Washington Tuesday evening.

The top of Dale's lineup put on a home run clinic. Sara Lock, Delanie Manning, Jobey Savage, Skyler Thompson and Rylie Premo launched two apiece.

The bottom portion of Dale's lineup was just as impressive. Lacey Savage hit a team-leading three roundtrippers. Sydney Griggs added two home runs.

Dale recorded 32 hits, four going for doubles.

Jobey Savage led the team with seven RBIs.

Dale (16-2) will play in the Tiger-Redskin Classic starting with a matchup against 6A No. 15 Muskogee Thursday.