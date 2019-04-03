Spring break is over, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for donors.

The local OBI office will hold several community blood drives throughout Carter County. Account Consultant Brandi Jones said this time of year poses a few problems for the organization.

“We’re coming out of the season where there’s flu and colds, and of course when you have spring break all of the donors leave town,” Jones said.

She said schools are a reliable source of donations, but when they’re occupied with end-of-the-year testing, it puts a strain on that supply. OBI uses a figure of 1,200 pints of blood a day to determine how many donations they’ll need, and holds drives in different regions accordingly.

“We may be able to pull 100 from this area, 200 from that area, it varies,” Jones said. “Right now, we are already booking for October, November and December drives.”

65 people donated at a blood drive at Plainview High School on Monday. Jones said OBI works with student volunteers, in this case PHS’ National Honor Society, to hold drives. They may work with Beta Club, student council or another student organization depending on the school.

“We have one drive coordinator and then we’ll have student volunteers who help us,” Jones said. “They’ll call people, invite them to the blood drive. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Student volunteers help get the word out about the drive, checking people in and fetching people for their appointments. NHS Officer Mesa Offield said in some cases, students were going classroom to classroom to find donors.

“It’s a pretty big thing,” Offield said.

Parents and teachers donated as well, and others made appointments to donate later in the week. Donors must be 16 and older, and shirts will be available to anyone who donates.

Upcoming local blood drives will take place from 1:15 to 5:45 p.m. April 3 at Ardmore Air Park in Gene Autry, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on April 4 at Citation Oil & Gas, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on April 5 at Fox High School, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 7 at Calvary Christian Fellowship, from 8 a.m. to noon on April 11 at 23 South Washington Street in Ardmore and from 2 to 4:15 p.m. on April 11 at 25 A Street SW in Ardmore.