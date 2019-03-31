Healdton — Funeral Services for Mrs. Rosa Ludella (Evans) Freeman, 95 of Healdton are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at the New Covenant Fellowship Church with Rev. Bobby Freeman officiating with Rev. Jim Duck and Rev. Bill Freeman assisting. Interment will follow to Mount Olive Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Rosa was born on Aug. 9, 1923 in Atlee, Okla., to the late Mr. Calvin Addison “Charley” Evans and Mrs. Tiny Bell (Horn) Evans. She departed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home in Healdton.

Rosa was raised in the Ringling area most of her life attending school at Atlee and Ringling. She married Mr. Guy Claude Freeman on Oct. 7, 1940, in Ringling. They both moved to California to work on the peach orchards. Eventually they moved back to Healdton making their home there. They were blessed with four children, Pat, Claude, Linda and Randy. Rosa enjoyed to crochet, sewing, looking at hummingbirds, fishing, camping and weed eating. She was a devoted homemaker and was a member of the New Covenant Fellowship Church.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Guy on June 3, 2005; daughter, Patricia on July 8, 2007; three brothers and seven sisters.

Rosa is survived by her daughter Linda Browning; sons Claude Freeman and wife Barbara and Randy Freeman and wife Loyce; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; numerous of nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Charles Freeman, Jason Freeman, Dylan Bonds, Bill Bonds, Phillip Keck and Brian Stanley.

Honorary bearers will be Danny Keck, James Keck, Jimmy McCullough, Jacob Freeman, Joshua Thorton and Larry Bruner.

A family visitation is scheduled for Sunday evening from 4-6 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

