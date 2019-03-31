Celebration of the Loving and Spirited life of Hollye Morrison there will be a Memorial Gathering at the Champion Station Library in Ardmore; at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Anyone who new Hollye loved her. She was a doting wife to her husband Mike Morrison and a deeply caring mother and grandmother to her two daughters, Stacy Perryman and Janna Slaughter and her granddaughter Allison Perryman. She also loved and spoiled her five beloved fur-babies. She lived like her incredible paintings, full of life, color and character.

Hollye will be remembered for her warm smile, her eccentricity, her infectious laugh, and her desire to bring happiness and color to the lives of everyone around her. Through her art we are able to remember the vivid way she saw the world, and the way she brought out the imagination in those she loved. Today we gather not to mourn, but to rejoice in the memories and laughs she shared with us, to smile and share in the great times we had. As we look around the room at the wonderful art she created, we can connect with her, with her humorous side, with her nurturing side, with her love of animals, with the love for her family.

Hollye was born three days after Christmas in 1953 in Pauls Valley to Donna White and Richard Doyle. She lived in Pauls Valley, Berkeley Calif., Lone Grove and Ardmore. Her sensibilities and tastes for all things bright, colorful, and from nature come from her time spent living in California. She always said it was the most beautiful place she ever lived. When she moved back to Oklahoma she attended nursing school and graduated with an LPN license. Her grades were in the upper top 10 percent of graduates in the entire state of Oklahoma. She was incredibly intelligent and frustratingly humble about her accomplishments and varied skills.

Her talent for making art in all forms was astounding. She always said “I’m not the type to paint barns and mailboxes.” Her paintings, drawings, sculptures, textile work and sewing were just a few ways she expressed herself. She was so funny, non-judgmental, sensitive, caring, and she loved to laugh.

She was often heard saying that her husband was the most handsome man

she had ever laid eyes on. She adored him and he adored her.

Hollye leaves behind: husband Mike Morrison, children William Jason Slaughter (deceased), Stacy Perryman, Janna Slaughter, sisters Kim Dittmar, Kathleen Hoffield, Jennifer Reynolds, brother Scott White and granchild Allison Perryman.



