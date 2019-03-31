LEON — Graveside Services for Barbara Ellen (Howard) Smith, 72, of Leon is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday April 1, 2019, at the Leon Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sampson officiating. Services are under the care of Alexander Gray Funeral Wilson.

Barbara was born on March 25, 1947, at Fleetwood, to the late Mr. Freddie Almon Howard and Mrs. Florence Beatrice (Lee) Howard. She departed this life on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Oklahoma City.

Barbara was raised several places starting work at a very young age, picking cotton. She married Mr. Roy Edward Smith on April 2, 1963, at Gainesville, Texas. They resided at several states and countries following his military career. Upon his retirement from the military they lived at Woodville and later moved to Leon in year 2000. Barbara worked lastly at the Brookside Manor in Madill as a dietician. She always loved to crochet and most of all enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death Parents; three brothers, Harold Howard, Albert Howard and Jerry Howard; one sisters, Mary Richards; husband, Roy Edward Smith, July 27, 2011; two sons, Ollie Smith and Randy Smith; granddaughter, Latalsha Mote and grandson, Michael Ruoff.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Smith of Gainesville, Texas and Kathy Smith and husband Abbas Hassanshahi of Leon and Tina Smith of Leon; sister, Wanda Harrison of Kingston; brother, Bobby Howard and wife Jenny of Madill; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Hassanshahi, Jacob Ruoff, Steven Smith, J.D. Cornelison, Dustin Smith and Sean Gage.

Honorary Bearers are Max Hassanshahi, Ruben Smith, C.J. Smith and Willie Robertson.

Family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.



