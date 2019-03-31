It seems impossible, but Easter is just around the corner! Bartlesville’s Lowe Family Young Scholars Program is doing its best to assist with your Easter plans.

Donors to the “You’ve Been Egged!” fundraiser will have plastic eggs stuffed with candy delivered to their doors in the Bartlesville area. There are two fun filled purchasing options: 40 eggs for $25 and 80 eggs for $50. The eggs will contain approximately three pieces of candy such as Hershey Kisses, Starburst, and Tootsie Rolls. Staff from the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program will deliver the eggs or the eggs can be picked up at Rogers State University in the lobby on April 18 between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

The eggs may be ordered online at http://bit.ly/Egged2019 or by calling the LFYS Program office at 918-766-6675 during normal business hours. Eggs may be purchased until April 16.

This fundraiser is a community effort and everyone is needed to make it a success. The program receives aid from retired educators and other volunteers from the community assist through filling eggs and donating candy. All that is needed now is for you to purchase the eggs and have a little family fun! Thank you for your contributions to the LFYS Program!

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program helps sixth through 12th-grade students that have been accepted into the program by pairing each student with a mentor. Each mentor has a unique impact that greatly impacts the student in getting a college degree. Program members also engage in quarterly meetings, services projects, and educational classes. They also have access to other resources and tools to help earn a college degree, like college prep and ACT test prep guides. All of this would not be possible without a community of dedicated individuals and businesses supporting the foundation. Once each program member has graduated high school, scholarships are awarded through partnered universities.

As of January, the 21 Bartlesville Public Schools Program students had an average GPA of 3.70. There are seven college graduates that went through the LFYS Program and there are currently 9 students attending college with two graduating in May and another in December. Students, mentors, and parents have volunteered 5,114 hours in the community since the program started in 2006. The LFYS program would love to welcome new partners to the organization to help the students graduate college.

Volunteers: If you are interested in volunteering or mentoring, please email loweyoungscholar@aol.com

Donors: Donations may be made to: LFYS Program, P.O. Box 33, Bartlesville, OK 74005 or 918-766-6675 at www.loweyoungscholar.org or www.facebook.com/LFYSP