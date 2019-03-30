MUSKOGEE — Tecumseh took two different routes to victories Friday at the Muskogee Tournament.

In its opener, Tecumseh trailed Tahlequah 17-12 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but scored five runs to knot the score and move into extra innings. After Tahlequah scored twice in the top of the eighth, Tecumseh countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 20-19 victory.

Tecumseh combined 16 hits with 17 walks. Tahlequah posted 22 hits to go along with five free passes.

Lacy Howell of Tecumseh was credited with going 6 of 6 at the plate, including a home run. She drove in four runs. Caitlin Anderson had Tecumseh’s only other extra-base hit with a double.

Harley Sturm and Shaelee Cranford recorded three hits apiece.

In the nightcap, Tecumseh led 7-0 after 6 ½ innings — thanks largely to a five-run sixth — but Moore netted five runs in the bottom of the seventh before succumbing 7-5.

Howell ripped two more home runs and drove in four runs.

Gabi Jordan went 3 for 3 with a home run. Taylor Frizzell and Sturm added two singles apiece as Tecumseh compiled 12 hits.

Tecumseh, 8-8, extended its winning streak to five games. The Lady Savages will continue Muskogee Tournament action Saturday by opposing Muskogee at 11:30 a.m. and Tulsa Union at 2:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.