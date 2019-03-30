PADEN — The Wildcats of Earlsboro made the most of three hits Friday in drilling Macomb 15-1 at the Little River Conference Tournament.

Three-hole hitter Clayton Stringfellow had all three hits, a double and two singles, as Earlsboro improved to 7-7. Stringfellow drove in four runs and scored twice.

The Wildcats were also the recipient of five walks and three Macomb errors.

Earlsboro was credited with 18 stolen bases, led by Micah Anderson with four. Braxton Hinesley, Elijah Maher and Stringfellow notched three stolen bases apiece.

Jeremy Gray added a sacrifice fly.

The game was stopped after 2 ½ innings on the run rule. Earlsboro tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the first and four runs in the second.

Victorious starting pitcher Chase Puckett didn’t surrender a hit in two innings but Macomb scored an unearned run on Earlsboro’s only error. Puckett fanned two and walked two.

Gray hurled one inning, striking out one.

Earlsboro will continue Little River Tournament play Saturday at 1 p.m. against Moss. Moss defeated Earlsboro 17-11 Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.