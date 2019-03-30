SHAWNEE – The Lady Pirates and Lady Redskins put on a home run derby at FireLake Friday afternoon.

Dale and McLoud combined for 12 home runs and the Lady Pirates came out victorious 28-12. The Lady Pirates totaled seven, led by Rylie Premo and Lacey Savage clubbing two homers apiece. Sara Lock, Delanie Manning and Jobey Savage went yard for Dale.

McLoud blasted five in the loss. Callie Cardin and Gabby Sears hit two and Jessie Wooten recorded one roundtripper.

Dale hit five more home runs in a 15-14 triumph over Shattuck.

Skyler Thompson, Sydney Griggs, Lock, Manning and Premo were responsible for the homers.

In the championship, Dale beat Harrah 20-4. Dale hit 11 more home runs in the win.

Lock led the way with three bombs.

Addie Bell, Manning and Savage added two apiece.

Thompson and Premo each hit one in the championship game.

The games were moved to the FireLake ballfields after rain soaked the Harrah field Friday morning.

In other tournament action, McLoud fell to Lexington 24-11.

Class 4A No. 1 Dale (15-2) will travel to 4A No. 9 Washington Tuesday.

5A No. 2 McLoud (10-3) will entertain 4A No. 3 Stroud Monday.