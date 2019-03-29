SHAWNEE—It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the Shawnee Wolves won their first game of the Shawnee Showdown Thursday night with a 17-7 victory over the Muskogee Roughers. The two teams combined for 11 errors in the contest, with Muskogee taking top prize with seven of the miscues.

Muskogee took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning of play. They pounded out five hits and took full advantage of the game’s first error to score the three runs. Shawnee starter Austin Wood got a strikeout and a ground out to keep the Rougher damage to just three.

Shawnee got a run back in the top of the second on a Jaret Johnson RBI single to left. Jay Easley scored the run.

The game turned in the top of the third. That’s when Shawnee took full advantage of the Muskogee fielding.

Scout Cawvey led off the inning with a walk before Krew Taylor got on board with an error by the second baseman.

Creed Killgore, after the Wolves’ second out, reached on an error by the third baseman, loading up the bases for Nick Bowlan. Bowlan hit a sharp grounder to third, and instead of stepping on the third base bag, the fielder threw wildly to first base, scoring three runs for the Wolves.

The Wolves led 4-3 after three innings and never looked back.

Shawnee increased the lead to 7-4 after the fourth inning. Cawvey drove in two runs on a single and then scored on a grounder by Taylor.

Muskogee scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth innings, not nearly enough to keep up with the Wolves.

Shawnee added two more runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and topped it off with five more in the seventh.

Taylor drove in the two runs in the fifth, scoring Jacob Hill and Cawvey, who each had monster nights at the dish. Hill went 5-for-5, and Cawvey was 4-for-5.

The Wolves’ three-run sixth was courtesy of three walks and another error.

The seventh was a different story. With two outs, Shawnee got red hot. Bowlan tripled and was driven in by Johnson for the first run of the frame. Hill then blasted a home run to left to score two more. Tanner Bare followed with a single then was driven home by Cawvey. Krew then knocked in Cawvey for the final run of the night.

The Wolves scored the 17 runs on 17 hits.

Shawnee improves to 4-8 on the season and will play two Friday at the Showdown. They will face Southmoore at 10 a.m., then Putnam City at 8 p.m.