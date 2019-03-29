CHANDLER — Dale’s Pirates registered triumphs over Latta, 10-2, and Chandler, 6-4, Thursday at the McLoud Tournament.

Dale scored in all four innings against Latta. The game was stopped on the eight-run rule after 4 ½ innings.

Dale accumulated 10 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Latta was held to two hits by Ryan Haney. Haney registered four strikeouts and walked one in a 69-pitch outing.

Carson Hunt doubled and singled while Jono Johnson added two singles for Dale. Tanner Collins doubled and scored twice.

David Herring, Jared Rogers and Carson Hunt drove in two runs apiece.

Ryan Reed tripled for Latta.

Against Chandler, Dale compiled five runs in the top of the second inning. Cooper Hunt drew a bases-loaded walk, two runs scored on an error, Ike Shirey delivered a sacrifice fly and Herring had a run-scoring single.

Dale combined four hits, all singles, with eight walks.

Pirate starter Jaxon Wright gave up one run, fanned four and walked one in two innings. Johnson, in 1 2/3 innings, gave up three runs, only one earned, and four hits. Herring went the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and no hits. Herring fanned one and walked two.

Dale, 6-4, will continue tournament play at 8 p.m. Friday against the Oklahoma City Broncos.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.