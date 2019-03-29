MEEKER – In a game which featured 38 hits, Meeker outlasted Cushing 20-19 Thursday. Cushing came up just short after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.

Darien Edmonds and Madison Gabeau cracked two home runs apiece for the victors. Edmonds knocked in eight runs.

Kaycee Babek, Halle Calvillo and Madison Hedge doubled. Hedge drove in four runs.

Madison Buoy and Hedge had four hits apiece.

Meeker scored in all six innings in which it batted. Cushing failed to score only in the top of the sixth.

Meeker, 8-5, will entertain Chandler Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.