KINGSTON – Trevor Martin struck out 11 and Asher beat 4A Broken Bow 2-1 in the opening round of the Kingston Tournament Thursday.

The bottom of Shane Coker’s lineup card came through in the close game. Chase Eckart and Dylan Williamson both recorded hits and scored one run apiece.

With runners on base, the top of the Asher lineup did its job as Mike McDonald and Martin manufactured one RBI each.

Austin Custar, Tahlan Hamilton and Bryson Eckart collected one hit each.

Asher will face Calera at noon Friday.