The Shawnee Wolves placed third in the Shawnee Invitational March 15.
Will Jordan placed first in No. 1 singles.
Teammate Logan Clayton came in third in No. 2 singles.
Aidan Grein and Will Stewart won the consolation bracket in No. 1 doubles.
The Shawnee Wolves placed third in the Shawnee Invitational March 15.
Will Jordan placed first in No. 1 singles.
Teammate Logan Clayton came in third in No. 2 singles.
Aidan Grein and Will Stewart won the consolation bracket in No. 1 doubles.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.