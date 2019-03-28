On Tuesday, April 2, the annual Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon will be held at the Shawnee Exposition Center, beginning with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Each year the Pottawatomie and Lincoln County Child Welfare Collaborative and Support Task Force hosts this luncheon.

In addition, each year two foster families are recognized during the luncheon with the “Judge Glenn Dale Carter Child Advocate of the Year Award” for both Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.

This year those two families are Elizabeth and Jarrod Moore from Chandler in Lincoln County and Ian and Sheila Brown from Shawnee in Pottawatomie County.

Associate District Judge Tracy McDaniel, Pottawatomie and Lincoln County will present the advocate awards. The Judge will also award a graduating high school senior, who is in foster care, with the “Donald E. Wheeler Scholarship Award” and certificate.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. Each year blue bows, ribbons and pinwheels are displayed at area public government and youth and family organizations and providers. Historically, each pinwheel displayed represents a child in state custody. It is a very tangible reminder that child abuse is real.

Lacey Lett, broadcaster from KFOR, Channel 4, Oklahoma City, will be the featured speaker. Lacey will present information on her work showcasing children in the foster care system.

In 2014, Lett started the franchise, “A Place to Call Home” showcasing children in the OKDHS foster care system that are waiting for adoption. In 2015, KFOR received the “Champions for Children” award for Lacey’s work on the adoption series, “A Place to Call Home”. Lacey also won an Oklahoma Association of Broadcaster’s award for her series in 2016. And, most recently, Lacey received in Washington, D.C., an “Adoption Excellence” award for her work on “A Place to Call Home.”

This year “A Place to Call Home” will be the title of the luncheon presentation.

The Pottawatomie County Child Welfare Collaborative, Lincoln County Partnership for Child Well-Being, Family Justice Center and the AVEDIS Foundation are making this year’s luncheon and program possible.

Civic Clubs, community organizations and public are encouraged to attend.

Reservations for the luncheon may be made @ www.eventbrite.com/e/child-abuse-prevention-and-awareness-luncheon-tickets-57453771778