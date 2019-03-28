WRECK

3 people injured

in 2-vehicle wreck

Three people were injured in a two-car accident Wednesday. The driver of one of the vehicles was pinned in the vehicle for an undetermined amount of time.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 3900, approximately 3.5 miles west of Vera in Washington County.

A juvenile male of Talala, driving a 1999 Ford F250, was pinned for an undetermined amount of time before being freed by Skiatook Fire Department. He was transported by Skiatook EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa. He was admitted in good condition with an injury to a leg. The juvenile passenger in vehicle one was also transported by Skiatook EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa. She was treated and released with an internal trunk injury.

A 2018 Ford F150, driven by Charles Bellatti, 52 of Ramona was transported by private vehicle to Bailey Medical Center in Owasso. He was treated for an injury to the arm and released.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the 1999 Ford pickup drifted left of center and was involved in a collision with the 2018 Ford.

— Kris Dudley

EXCESSIVE FORCE

Suit settlement

upsets Holtzclaws

ENID (TNS) — The family of former Oklahoma City Police Department officer and Enid native Daniel Holtzclaw said taxpayers should be outraged by Oklahoma City's recent settlement of an excessive force case.

Oklahoma City Council approved a $25,000 settlement in a lawsuit against Holtzclaw, who is serving a 263-year sentence for rape and other sexual offenses.

The council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the case. The lawsuit was filed by Demetria M. Campbell, who said the ex-police officer pushed her into a brick wall in 2013. City records say she was treated in an emergency room after the incident and incurred $14,400 in medical expenses.

Campbell was not among the 12 black women and a black teenager Holtzclaw was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2015. Those 13 victims also sued the city and the former officer following his 2014 arrest. The city does not concede liability in settling Campbell's case.

Holtzclaw's sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, said taxpayers should be outraged, calling Oklahoma City's payoff cowardly and an opportunist exploitation of wrongful convictions.

“Demetria Campbell and her lawyers came forward only after the unjust verdicts in Daniel's case to cash in on phony claims of excessive use of force and improper conduct that allegedly occurred in 2013, in response to a 911 call over a stolen vehicle,” Jenny Holtzclaw said. “The city's own descriptions of Campbell's claims include 'outrageous,' 'opportunistic' and 'too inconsistent to be true' — descriptions that also fit all of the accusers that prosecutors brought to the 2015 trial that led to Daniel's unconscionable imprisonment for crimes of which he is 100 percent innocent.”

Jenny Holtzclaw said all conscientious police officers should be alarmed.

“Oklahoma City has given a new green light to false accusers to fabricate claims against cops months and years after uneventful encounters,” she said.

In their motion for summary judgment, Jenny Holtzclaw said Oklahoma City officials repeatedly blasted Campbell for her expedient tall tales and lack of credibility.

— Enid News & Eagle