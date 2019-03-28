At least 1 person was shot early Thursday during an argument on Baylor Drive across from Madison Middle School, Bartlesville Police spokesman Capt. Jay Hastings said.

Hastings said police were notified of the shooting shortly before 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a small dark-colored SUV with the windows shot out of it, and a victim laying on the sidewalk. He had been shot several times.

The victim was transported by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. His identity or condition was unknown at 7:30 a.m.

"They began interviewing some people in the house, and there was basically a gun battle in the street," Hastings said. Three weapons were used, including a rifle, Hastings said.

One handgun was seen laying on street.

Bartlesville Police are seeking a gray, late model Dodge Challenger with Texas license plates that left the scene. Police are trying to determine who is driving the Challenger.

Hastings said police officers are interviewing the owner of the vehicle and the people who were at nearby residents.

Madison Middle School is open and classes are expected to start on time.