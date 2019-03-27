Voters in several Osage County municipalities will head to the ballot box Tuesday, including elections in Pawhuska, Barnsdall and Wynona.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can choose to cast early ballots at the Osage County Election Board on Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska Thursday and Friday. According to the Election Board, a two-person Absentee Voting Board will be on-hand each day to provide assistance to voters. Early votes can be cast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have questions, call the Election Board at 918-287-3036.

Pawhuska voters will choose a Ward 2 city councilor. The candidates in the general election are incumbent councilor Steve Holcombe and challenger Jourdan Foran. The prize is a three-year term on the Pawhuska City Council.

Holcombe and Foran ran first and second, respectively, in the Feb. 12 primary for the Ward 2 seat. Holcombe had 144 votes that day and Foran had 137. Laban Miles was third with 97 votes.

There are contested races on the ballot in the nearby communities of Barnsdall and Wynona. In Barnsdall there will be five candidates for mayor. In the order their names appear on the ballot, they are — Bob Whinery, J.D. Cole, Curtis Standley, Russell B. Hayman and Johnny Curtis Kelley.

There is also a contested council race on the ballot April 2 in Barnsdall. The candidates are Yvonne M. Clem and Faye Hendricks.

In Wynona there will be a contested race on the ballot in which three candidates will be vying for two seats on the Board of Trustees. The candidates are Della Carter, Jason Stansberry and Loretta Little.