SASAKWA – The Asher Lady Indians made quick work of Moss and Sasakwa Tuesday evening.

Asher beat Moss 17-1 and Sasakwa 25-3.

In the Moss game, Sara Fleming launched a three-run shot. Fleming went 4 for 4.

Bailey Larman hit a two-run homer in the Moss game and turned around to hit two more in the Sasakwa game. Larman totaled six RBIs on the evening.

Jordan Odell went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate in the second game.

Shelby Dixson hit one home run and doubled twice against the Lady Vikings.

Asher (10-2) travels to Ada for the Vanoss Tournament Thursday. The Lady Indians will begin pool play against Wayne at 11 a.m. and Millburn at 2 p.m.