MOSS – The Earlsboro Wildcats were unable to keep pace with Moss, losing 17-11 Monday evening.

Earlsboro scored in the top of the first inning, three in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Moss scored three runs in the first and second innings, five in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Micah Anderson went 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot. Anderson was the only Wildcat with a multi-hit game. He recorded one double and stole two bases.

Clayton Stringfellow, Chase Puckett and Chance Bohannon each added one hit apiece for the Wildcats.

Earlsboro (6-6) will play in the Little River Conference Tournament starting Thursday.