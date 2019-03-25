Shirley Mae Guerrieri, age 89 passed from this life Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Clarehouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Shirley was born March 11, 1929 in Franklin, Kansas to Fred and Adele (Laurent) Steve. She graduated from Mulberry High School in Mulberry, Kansas in 1947. After graduation she worked in the Placement Bureau at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas for eight years.

Shirley married Arthur Lewis Guerrieri, her cherished husband of 55 years, on December 17, 1955 and moved to Miami, Oklahoma where they lived until his death in April 2011. Shirley and Art had one daughter, Diane Adele. Following Arthur’s passing, Shirley moved to Burgundy Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to be near her daughter.

Shirley and Art became members of All Saints Episcopal Church in Miami, Oklahoma in 1957 where she served on several church and outreach committees such as the vestry, Junior Warden, bereavement, church kitchen and restoration committees. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Miami Senior Citizens Center.

In Tulsa she attended St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church where she volunteered for Feed the Homeless. She also volunteered as a reading partner in Tulsa Public Schools.

Shirley loved her family with a passion and will be remembered by them for her loving and spunky personality. She cared for family, friends and others throughout her entire life. Shirley made friends everywhere life took her. Both lifelong and more recent friendships were very important to her. She will also be remembered for her wonderful cinnamon rolls and long johns which she often delivered to others when they were in need of a kind word or a helping hand. She loved watching football and enjoyed spending her time knitting gifts for others. She was so proud of her three great grandchildren. Mama, Grandma, Granny will be in our hearts always.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her grandson Eric Hensley, her parents and three siblings, Edna Pullano, Oscar Steve and Mary Smith.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Diane Hensley and her husband Jerry of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a granddaughter Sara Andrews and her husband Wade of Edmond, Oklahoma, a granddaughter in-law Lara Hensley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, three great grandchildren Saige Adele Andrews, Reese Ryan Hensley and Austen Mari Andrews, four nieces, one nephew, and numerous great nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Miami, Oklahoma. The Rev. Noel Doherty will be the celebrant with Rev. Mary Ann Hill and Rev. Deacon Kay Boman-Harvey assisting. Inturnment ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Franklin, Kansas. Services have been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, loved ones may donate a memorial contribution to All Saint’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 225 B. St. NW, Miami, OK 74354.