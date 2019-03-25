Harold Humphrey, 68, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma passed away March 22, 2019. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Welch. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Creek Union Cemetery, Bartlett, Kansas.
