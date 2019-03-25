The following items were filed March 4 to 8 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Gerald Scott Barbee, knowingly concealing stolen property
Jennifer Callahan, embezzlement
Andrew Clark, conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine (after former conviction of felony)
Mercedes Cunningham, domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon
Logan Hogshooter, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent
Willis Murphy, failure to comply with sex offender registration act
Austin Savage, conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance
Dyland Sharp, bringing contraband into jail, larceny from the house
Darren Smith, failure to register as sex offender
Denis Stacy, driving under the influence of alcohol – second
James Summitt, driving under the influence – second
Nathan Ward, bail jumping
Matthew Wiebe, failure to notify address change as sex offender, falsely personate another to create liability, burglary (after former conviction of felony)
Misdemeanors
Dennis Joseph Browne Sr., domestic abuse – assault and battery
Jeremiah Brownfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kyle Dobbs, public intoxication
Freddie Foreman, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence
Norman Keys, forgery in the second degree – attempt to exchange counterfeit
Marie Morrow, assault and battery
Gary Murry, domestic assault and battery
Courtney Phillips, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked
Mechelle Price, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses
Hunter Dewayne Sapp, possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana
Eric Thomason, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
William Wernimont, possession of controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine
Protective Orders
Nicole Williams vs. Hayden Foreman
Patricia Wright vs. Thomas Owen
Mary Ann Pipins vs. Charles Philpot