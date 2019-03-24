Gregory Robert Schelin w/pic

Gregory Robert Schelin, born April 29, 1967, in Anchorage, AK, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, OK. Greg was of the Inuit people of Alaska’s Far North Territory. Greg was adopted in Anchorage, AK and later lived with his family in Chugiak, AK, until 1983 when they moved to Worland, WY, where Greg graduated from high school in 1987. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He was a 100% disabled Marine veteran who served one term from 1987-1990.

Greg is survived by his wife of 21 years Trena and son Zachariah G.W. Schelin of the home. Also surviving are step-children Raj Sandhu, Jaslean Erfurdt-Sandhu, and Pauline Sandhu; his mother Cynthia Schelin of Ketchikan, AK; brothers Theodore Schelin of Lakeside, CA; Brian Schelin of Ketchika and his sister Robin Schelin-Angle of Bremerton, WA; three nephews and one niece.

Also surviving him are his aunts Ursula Schilling of San Antonio, TX; Norma Alfred of Jane Lew, WV; Reta Schilling of Riverton, WY; Bette McCranie of Billings, MT; uncle Roger Schelin of Billings, MT; and 19 cousins. Greg’s father Richard Schelin preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2019, in Anchorage.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, with Rev. Wallace Thames officiating at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), in Dewey, OK 74029. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Interment will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.