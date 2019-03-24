Michael Shane” Vizo” Alvizo, age 36, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Moore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home of Ardmore with interment to follow in St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Ardmore, with Pastor Steven Skinner officiating.

Michael was born on Sept. 29, 1982, in Ardmore, to Gayle Alvizo. He attended Ardmore City Schools and Thunderbird Youth Academy. Michael was employed by Pioneer Supply of Moore. He was an avid fisherman and would go any time he could. Michael loved to cook for his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rudy Alvizo and uncle, Ronnie Alvizo.

Michael is survived by his son, Michael Dylan Alvizo, of Ringling, mother, Gayle Alvizo Rice, grandmother, Andrea Sanchez, uncle, Andrew Alvizo and wife, Margaret, aunts, Margaret Sanchez and Linda Lemley, niece, Vania Alvizo, cousins: Charles Lemley, and Daniel Hughes, all of Ardmore. Cousins: Sabina Hughes, and Jasmine Clayton of Denton, Texas, very special friend, Angie Thagard, of Moore and numerous family members in San Antonio, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Cody Thagard, Kevin Alien, Mike Fleetwood, Dylan Alvizo, Jose Resendez, and Dean Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Lee, Andrew Alvizo and Steve Holt.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.