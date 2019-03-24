North Carolina 4th grader seeks information on Oklahoma

Dear editor and People of the Great State of Oklahoma,

Hello. I am a fourth grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we research a state for our State Fair and I have chosen your state. Now I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Oklahoma as I work on my report.

Most of the information I get will be from books and websites. However, the best information comes from the people who live in and love their state! This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper article or any other items you think would be useful.

You can mail items to the address below by April 30 for our State Fair on May 17. I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Lindsay Carter

Mrs. Smith's Class

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

***

'I sometimes have to feel sorry for the President'

Dear editor,

In reading the publisher's comments about Donald Trump, I sometimes have to feel sorry for the President. It is a good example of how and in what way's a parent can really do a number on a child. Donald is a narcissistic, egotistical sociopath and racist. His father Fred, was a hard core racist. As a young man Fred was arrested in Queens for participating in a KKK riot. He became quite notorious for his racism. He was so notorious for his racism that Oklahoma's own Woody Guthrie wrote a song about it, "Old Man Trump.” Fred, among other things giving Donald as a small child an "allowance" of over $100,000 did not help either. These things alone are a recipe for disaster. The shooter in the recent mass shooting in New Zealand issued a manifesto which specifically identified President Trump as an "symbol" for white supremacy. American Nazi's, Neo-Nazis, KKK, White Supremacists, White Nationalists have all lauded the Presidency of Trump especially after (they were the ones who organized and staged the Charlottesville fiasco) he said they were "fine people.”

His downplaying of the rise of White Supremacy in light of the recent mass shootings is pathetically obvious. Of course his base, largely of the same genre, denies this. Donald Trump is a pathetically sick man who tweeted out an attack on a deceased war hero (Senator John McCain). The rest of his base largely Evangelicals/Fundamentalists (the two groups have a large overlap) believe he was "ordained by God" to be President and the greatest President ever. I'm sorry but they by and large are as sick as he is.

John Karlin

Tecumseh

***

'To protect any religion, we have to protect them all'

Dear editor,

Does Comrade Karlin actually believe that Trump supporters are “largely” white supremacists? Since Trump’s approval rating today is 43%, is he is calling 43 percent of Americans racists?

On the same page our publisher displayed his NeverTrumpism by parroting the left’s narrative about the “Muslim ban”. It was actually a temporary suspension of immigration from seven “countries of particular concern” (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen) and allowed for exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Only seven out of fifty Muslim countries. Further, the only country named in Executive Order 13769 was Syria. These “countries of particular concern” were actually identified by the Department of Homeland Security under the Islamophobic Obama administration in 2015.

Additionally, Mr. Bush denounces Trump’s support of Judge Jeanine Pirro who “attacked a Mulsim (sic) member of Congress and questioned whether wearing a hijab was unconstitutional”. Judge Pirro’s actual question was, “Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

This was in response to Ilhan Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic comments in the media for which her apologies were the equivalent of “sorry, but Israel!” The United Kingdom has learned what happens when Sharia is allowed to flourish alongside the laws of a free country. In 2008 the UK recognized Sharia courts and today there are over 130. In 2011 Muslims demanded that Sharia replace British law for dozens of cities with large Muslim populations. Today signs in these cities declare, “You are entering a Sharia controlled zone: Islamic rules enforced”. I would like Representative Omar to describe how Sharia comports with her oath to protect and defend the constitution.

I wholeheartedly agree that, “Religious freedom isn’t just for white protestant Christians. To protect any religion, we have to protect them all.” And for this protection all those religions must also obey the laws of the United States of America.

Ron Taffe

Shawnee

***

What would Elvis and JFK Jr. think?

Dear editor,

From time to time, those laughable rumors that Elvis faked his death arise. If that Pipe Dream were true, he would now be 80 years old, with that famous gyrating torso grinding to a halt, and only faint echos remaining of that "Fab" voice!

Then there's John F. Kennedy Jr. and persistent rumors he also faked his death, along with wife, Caroline and her sister Lauren Bessette! This would make his age about 60! Oh well, just dreamin', and wondering what they would think about our world of today. I remember JFK Jr. once spoke at a Democrat Party Convention and that his father was a Democrat, so would he be one of today's Liberals? Don't really know, and hard to guess. Would he have campaigned for Hillary, gloried in Kent Bush op-Eds, or supported open borders, free everything, and late term Abortions ?

Even more, what would he say about "The Donald"? and would e seek political office? One would think not, as in my mind two things stand out — the sight of a 3 year-old in short pants, saluting the caisson carrying his father's body,as it rolled past, and years later, responding to the proposal "You could be a great Man,” with "I'd rather be a good Man!” Do we have such among us today, or are they simply fading dreams of bygone times, ghostly reminders of what time has taken from is? The "Egg" has been broken, is there glue enough to mend it?

Ronald Gillham

Shawnee

***

Accomplishments of President Trump are 'awesome'

Dear editor,

According to John Karlin (Letters to this Editor, Mar 19), President Trump is a narcissistic, egotistical sociopath and racist. He also accused President Trump's father of participating in a KKK riot, but failed to mention anything about the many others who were arrested were either innocent bystanders or were rallying against the KKK, and he also failed to mention anything about President Trump's father being released without any charges.

I have no desire to chastise Mr. Karlin for what he said about our President. I do, however, question Mr. Karlin's authenticity when he calls President Trump and Trump's father a racist, and for very good reasons, as follows.

It is well known that as a businessman, Mr. Trump's organization owned over 500 business entities. Within each entity hundreds of employees of all races, religion, sex, ethnicities, and political affiliations, etc were on Trump's payroll. Fred Trump, President Trump's father, also hired thousands of employees with the same diverse racial and other mixed complexities. If the Trump family were racist, they would not have employed millions of people of different color and ethnic backgrounds. They not only improved their standard of living by putting them on their payrolls, the Trump family are proud of their achievements.

The many accomplishments President Trump has made during his short duration as President, are awesome. Millions of people of all racial mixes are now employed, thanks to President Trump's policy changes and leadership. The number of people on food stamps have radically declined during his presidency. Thousands of manufacturing jobs have returned to the U.S. I could go on and on, but won't.

I enjoy reading letters to the editor and the paper's opinion columns. The only comment I have to those who are compelled to criticize or condemn someone else, especially the President of the United States, should understand that the more they criticize and condemn someone else will probably make them appear to be the despicable person, and the person who they are criticizing are vindicated by the majority of those reading your outrageous allegations.

Earl Hood

Shawnee

***

Racing against time

Dear Editor,

Somewhere during those transitions from childhood to adolescence to adulthood, an individual becomes habituated into the effort of trying to live the next moment in the present moment. The wonder of a child, that ability to live in each moment, is gradually replaced by the drudgery of an adult, that inability to live in the next moment. That inability becomes a drudgery when the adult gets caught-up in "doing"; she becomes imprisoned by too many "yeses" and encumbered by too few "noes"; her days are so full that she meets herself coming and going at the same time as her sleep is so fitful that she can barely get out of bed in the morning. With kids, the present moment comes to a standstill, evaporating into the sheer joy of being alive; with adults, the present moment comes to a dead halt, dissolving into the dutiful boredom of being responsible.

But though the present moment seems to come to a dead halt, our adult lives do speed on to their inexorable ends. Momentary pleasures and sedentary leisures, seasoned as they are these days with just enough defamatory conjectures about other human beings to make life enjoyable, seem to be the norm for a people too busy to breathe in easily, but not so busy that they still cannot breathe out criticisms. Though our days drag on with small fires, our years crackle off like stubble of the field. Ironically, we may wonder aloud with:

"Where has the year gone?"

"Doesn't time fly?"

"What day is it today?"

"Didn't I just have a birthday?"

Such recurrent questions are posed by us in the effort to slow the pace and catch a breath; such wistful but realistic queries indicate the degree to which our present tense lives, extended by long days at work and abridged by short lives at home, slip through our fingers.

When the Bible speaks of the End Times, saying, ".... for the sake of the elect, those days will be shortened" (Matthew 24:22 RSV), what does it mean? I don't know. Whether our days have been literally shortened by God or only seemingly so by our driven lifestyles, there is surely little doubt that these contemporary times, as a continuum, run short.

We can all attest to the fact that the experience in Time for us these days is characterized by a sort of affected, ephemeral, fleeting unreality, with truth shaded by opinion, and opinion welcomed as fact.

Larry Inman

Shawnee