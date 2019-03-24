On Tuesday, April 2, the annual Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon will be held at the Shawnee Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, beginning with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Each year the Pottawatomie and Lincoln County Child Welfare Collaborative and Support Task Force hosts this luncheon.

In addition, each year two foster families are recognized during the luncheon with the “Judge Glenn Dale Carter Child Advocate of the Year Award” for both Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.

Associate District Judge Tracy McDaniel, Pottawatomie and Lincoln County, will present the advocate awards. The Judge will also award a graduating high school senior, who is in foster care, with the “Donald E. Wheeler Scholarship Award” and certificate.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. Each year blue bows, ribbons and pinwheels are displayed at area public government and youth and family organizations and providers. Historically, each pinwheel displayed represents a child in state custody. It is a very tangible reminder that child abuse is real and that each of us has a part to play in stopping abuse.

This year “A Place to Call Home” will be the title of the luncheon presentation. Lacey Lett, broadcaster from KFOR, Channel 4, Oklahoma City, will be the featured speaker. Lacey will present information on her work showcasing children in the foster care system.

The Pottawatomie County Child Welfare Collaborative, Lincoln County Partnership for Child Well-Being, Family Justice Center and the AVEDIS Foundation are making this year’s luncheon and program possible. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Civic Clubs, community organizations and public are encouraged to attend.

Reservations for the luncheon may be made @ www.eventbrite.com/e/child-abuse-prevention-and-awareness-luncheon-tickets-57453771778.