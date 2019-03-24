"Let's Sing Together! - Celebrating Shawnee" is the theme of the spring concert of the Sine Nomine Choral Society of Central Oklahoma, Shawnee's community choir, to be presented at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts Center.

"Shawnee is a great place to live, and there are a large number of wonderful nonprofit organizations that provide ongoing benefits for many folks in our city," said Herb Moring, the choir's director. "So in this event, in addition to the choir singing several pieces, spokespersons from these organizations may choose to give brief presentations about their group and what it does."

Representatives from the organizations may also set up table displays in the lobby for concertgoers to enjoy before and after the program.

"So their involvement may be just attending the concert and having their name in the program, or setting up a lobby display, or speaking on behalf of their organization, or all three," Moring concluded.

Community groups who have not been contacted but would like to participate may do so by contacting Moring at hmoring65@gmail.com or at 388-2211, or any Sine Nomine member.