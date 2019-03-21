Oklahoma's technology department says it needs $16 million

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Office of Management Enterprise Services says it needs $16 million by the end of the month for its information technology department, including $7 million to pay bills that are more than 60 days overdue.

The office provides IT services for more than 110 state agencies, including human services, budgeting and purchasing

Agency officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that if money is not provided for the overdue bills, then services provided by state agencies could suffer. Chief Information Officer Bo Reese said the agency would be less able to respond to attacks on agency computer services.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson said he believes OMES has money available to pay the $7 million and he wants to research its finances before considering recommending an additional $9 million.

•••

Oklahoma's top court hearing request to delay opioid lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Drugmakers are trying to persuade Oklahoma's top court to postpone the trial in the state's lawsuit accusing them of fueling the opioid epidemic.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday, a week after rejecting drugmakers' request to immediately postpone the scheduled May 28 start.

A ruling was not anticipated Wednesday. The judges are expected to deliberate Monday behind closed doors and issue a ruling later.

The 2017 lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter accuses 13 opioid manufacturers of running fraudulent marketing campaigns that led to thousands of overdose addictions and deaths.

Several states have filed similar lawsuits, but Oklahoma's is expected to be the first to go to trial.

Drugmakers say they need more time to prepare and want the trial postponed by 100 days.

•••

Oklahoma City woman locked up for 2 weeks due to an error

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A court-ordered inspection of every inmate in the Oklahoma County jail found that a 20-year-old woman had been wrongly incarcerated for two weeks on a warrant that had been dismissed months before, a lawyer said.

Giselle Perez was jailed Feb. 26 after a traffic stop because of an outstanding arrest warrant on a 2015 juvenile theft charge that had actually been dropped in December. Perez said she never even went to court and that she lost her job while she was being held. Perez was released March 12 after the mistake was discovered.

"I was really mad. I was mad because I was in there for nothing. I didn't deserve to be in there. That's what I thought the whole time," Perez said Tuesday.

Bob Ravitz, the county public defender, told the presiding judge in a March 15 report that "this is the most egregious case," The Oklahoman reported.

A judge on March 8 ordered a check of the more than 1,600 county inmates after learning one detainee had been lost in the criminal justice system for nearly eight months.

Among other inmates lost in the system, one had been there for three months without even seeing a judge.

New arrivals are usually arraigned by a special judge within three days.

Ravitz faults both a judicial system that depends too much on paperwork to operate and the "totally archaic" computers at the sheriff's office.

"Once the courts go to e-filing and the District Attorney and I get a new case management system, some of these problems will be alleviated," he wrote in the report. "It is my position, though, until the Sheriff gets a new computer system, that all we can do is minimize potential issues."

Sheriff P.D. Taylor acknowledged that getting a new computer system would alleviate a lot of the issues.

"If the funding can be found, we will. We desperately need it. Everyone's in agreement that we need to do this," the sheriff said Tuesday. "We need a good system that's integrated to where all parties involved can talk and count on the reports and numbers being correct."

Ravitz and Taylor have agreed to conduct inspections every two months, according to the report.

•••

2 children among 3 found dead in vehicle in Oklahoma

RIPLEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in north-central Oklahoma say three people, including two children, have been found dead in what the Payne County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that one person and the children were found about midnight Tuesday near the town of Ripley, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The names, ages and suspected causes of deaths of the three were not released and an official at the sheriff's office did not immediately return a phone call for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said Payne County authorities were contacted late Tuesday by the sheriff's office in neighboring Lincoln County about a missing person. The statement said Payne County deputies found the missing person's vehicle and the three dead near that location.

•••

Norman students design parade floats in an OU competition

By ADAM TROXTELL The Norman Transcript

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Students from eight Norman elementary schools came to the University of Oklahoma recently to do one thing: design the best parade float.

That was the challenge handed down by Devon Energy for its second annual Design + Do Competition at the OU Tom Love Innovation Hub. Starting at 9 a.m., groups of fifth-grade students went from brainstorm to prototype and presentation using the various tools and resources the Innovation Hub has to offer, The Norman Transcript reported.

"This is the second year for me to do this, and you guys have taken this to another level," said Dr. Nick Migliorino, Norman Public Schools superintendent and Design + Do judge. "I'm so very proud of you, the students, the teachers and the design team volunteers. You all did an incredible job. You represented Norman well."

NPS was part of the Design + Do pilot program last year, when students designed playground equipment. In the year since, Supervisor of Community Affairs Christina Rehkop said the program has expanded to Oklahoma City Public Schools and about a half-dozen schools in western Oklahoma.

"It's high energy. The kids are excited," Rehkop said. "They're learning so much, and they have no idea, because they're in it to win it. No idea is a bad idea. They do it all together, and it's so fun to watch."

Each team had to design a parade float within the provided parameters.

The design had to be something that could be replicated in real life, and it had to follow a theme. Some teams chose Christmas, others chose Halloween and Dia de los Muertos, and still others chose homecoming and OU football.

The teams had to come up with a theme song, and each float had to come with a "twist," something unique that would add to the overall parade experience. Each had to present their float to the crowded room, including the judges.

"This puts together a lot of real-world situations that Devon employees are faced with," Rehkop said. "So you get a challenge, and in this case, they're designing a parade float. They have to work together as a team to be creative, innovative, problem solve and create the best design."

Truman Elementary won first prize for its OU football-inspired homecoming float. It included a "dunk tank" style feature in which parade-goers could throw commemorative balls at a target to send someone representing the opposing team down a slide, a way to get the crowd involved.

"It was the teamwork, the creativity and seeing everyone involved," said Mike Dionisio, vice president of supply chain and marketing for Devon, who was also a judge. "They had a very elegant and simple solution to what can be a complex problem. That's part of what also sold us on that."

Adams Elementary's hot cocoa and marshmallow float won the most collaborative award. Lakeview's "Biker Santa" float won for best twist, and Kennedy Elementary's Halloween float won most creative.

Chris Hammons, captain of the 2000 OU National Championship team and a finalist for season 33 of "Survivor," served as guest judge this year. Hammons told students he was impressed by their presentations.

"When I was your age, there's no way I'd have the courage to get up in front of all these people and do a presentation like that," Hammons said. "I encourage all of you to continue to get up in front of people, because that's something that will lead to you becoming very successful."

•••

Body found in southeastern Oklahoma is missing woman

VALLIANT, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek with her hands bound.

OSBI special agent Chad Dansby told the Texarkana Gazette that the body found Monday near Valliant has been identified as 56-year-old Roxie Faizy, who was reported missing two months ago.

Valliant is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Broken Bow and 170 miles (274 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Faizy was last seen Jan. 25 and authorities say she was found with zip ties around her wrists.

Dansby said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspects have been identified.