Omer Jearl Meeks, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in his home at Muskogee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest, Ardmore with Reverend Kip Heatley officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Ardmore.

Jearl was born on Jan. 28, 1927, to Willis Walter Meeks and Stella Lou (Massey) Meeks at the family home at Springer. He was born the youngest of seven children with two brothers and four sisters. During World War II, he was inducted into the U.S. Army in April of 1945. Jearl served in the Asiatic and Pacific Theatres. His campaign ribbon decorations and citations included the Meritorious Unit Award, the Army of Occupation Ribbon in Japan, the Victory Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Bar. He returned home from the war and finished school at Sickles High School. Jearl married Miss Virginia Louise Webb on Feb. 10, 1952, at the First Methodist Church of Springer. In addition to being a husband and father of two, Jearl provided for his family as a delivery driver in his younger years and later as an entrepreneur, finally retiring as a mechanic at his own shop. He and Louise traveled frequently to Colorado making lifelong friends and included grandkids on their travels. Jearl enjoyed hunting, racing, trading, and golf, and was a member of the VFW. His passion was maintaining the family hunting property during the year in anticipation of a successful hunting season for his children and grandchildren. Jearl is well-known for his stock car driving in his earlier years and inspired three future generations of race car drivers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Stella Meeks, wife of 50 years, Virginia Louise Meeks, brothers Homer Meeks and Alva “Trig” Meeks and sisters Vida Bates, Viola Hitt, Virgie Gardner and Gladys Owens.

Jearl is survived by his son, Jearl W. Meeks and wife, Bessie, of Jenks, and daughter, Susan Hull, of Muskogee, four grandchildren, Jason Adams, and wife, Sherry, of Muskogee, Matthew Hull and wife, Misty, of Bixby, Lori Elders and husband, Terry, of Muskogee, and Jeff Meeks and wife, Kelly, of Broken Arrow, great-grandchildren, Brett Adams and wife, Sara, Jake Adams, Kelsey Wood and husband, Tyler. Moira Wright, Josephine Wright, Emily Meeks, Lillian Meeks, Gavin Hull, Paul Terral and Addison Hull and a multitude of much loved cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Adams, Matthew Hull, Jeff Meeks, Brett Adams, Jake Adams, and Patrick Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be George Brown, Jim Dyer, Carroll Satterwhite, Keith Gardner, Lynn Bates and Steve Meeks.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday evening, March 22, 2019, at Griffin-Hillcrest.

