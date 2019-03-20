A medical examiner's report was released Tuesday that shows drowning was the cause of death for a Shawnee man found in a creek in January, with manner of death ruled an accident.

The report shows Brian Ernest Arbizu, 54, was found dead on Jan. 10. The original police report shows a man looking for bottles in the area found the body floating in a creek in the 1800 block of East Main Street. According to the report, Arbizu's residence wasn't too far from that location.

While drowning is listed as the probable cause of death, other significant conditions contributing to his death are listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, methamphetamine drug abuse and acute Metoprolol toxicity, the reports shows.