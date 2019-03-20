A 97-year-old Delaware County woman whose body was found in filthy and unsanitary living conditions in a residence without heat and water for over two months, died a natural death, according to an autopsy report summary released on Wednesday, March 13.

Geneva Jeffries died Dec. 17, 2018, of “probable hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” and the manner of death was listed as “natural,” the autopsy report states.

An examination of Jeffries’ body showed skin excoriation or ulcers of her right hip, arm and back, lower back, left toes and “apparent dirt/feces on lower legs, feet,” the autopsy summary states.

Her toxicology report was clean, the summary stated.

Jeffries’ son David Ray Jeffries, 65 and daughter-in-law, Kori Alene Jeffries, 33 had been taking care of the elderly woman.

They are charged in Delaware County District Court with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after former conviction of two or more felonies. They are jailed on a reduced bail of $100,000.

On Tuesday, March 12, Kori Jeffries waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She is to return to court April 5, prosecutor Nick Lelecas confirmed.

Background

Kori Jeffries, who had been caring for the elderly woman, reportedly said she saw her mother-in-law the previous afternoon and she appeared normal.

Geneva Jeffries, who apparently had not been bathed in two months, was partially clothed and laying on the floor that was littered with trash and debris, next to her bed and portable toilet, when found by the authorities, the affidavit states.

Her clothes and bedding was soiled with “what appeared to be human feces,”, the affidavit states.

Investigators found expired milk and food in the refrigerator dating back to March 2018 and dog feces and urine throughout the residence, the affidavit states.

Power company’s records showed the utilities were turned off Oct. 12, the affidavit states. With no power, the source of water, a well, would have been inoperable, the affidavit states.

Deputies at the scene noted the temperature inside the residence was cooler than the outside temperature of 60-degrees also discovered multiple windows and the glass sliding door open, the affidavit states.

The National Weather Service reported the minimum temperature for the night before was 29-degrees, the affidavit states.

When questioned by investigators, Kori Jeffries said the windows were opened the day before and they couldn’t close them, the affidavit states.

Kori Jeffries told investigators her mother-in-law never complained of being cold and that she had blankets. She later admitted to investigators the blankets weren’t enough to keep her warm.

A caretaker told investigators she helped give the victim a bath around the middle of October and she still had power to the residence which was covered with dog feces and urine. The caretaker cleaned up the animal waste and also changed the victim's bedding, the affidavit states.

Dr. Roland Bland told investigators he and his wife attempted to see the victim the weekend of Dec. 15, but Kori Jeffries refused to let them come into the elder Jeffries residence, saying “she didn’t want people she didn’t know in the house with Geneva,” the affidavit states.

In the past the Blands made monthly visits and described the living conditions to investigators as “not good.”

The Blands reported seeing the victim in November between Halloween and Thanksgiving and “there was no light or heat in the house” and “they complained of the odor of dog feces and urine” but they did not see any soiled clothing, the affidavit states.

Financial Problems

Kori Jeffries confessed she had a gambling problem and admitted to also using the elder Jeffries’ money to purchase cigarettes, the affidavit states.

A review of bank records from October through December showed $765.25 was withdrawn at ATM machines at Riverbend Casino in Wyandotte and the Choctaw Casino in Poteau, $10.95 at the Mill Liquor Store, and $63.90 spent on Google Playtika, which is an online gaming site and $5.39 at Redbox DVD rentals.

David Jeffries is to return to court on March 22, online records show.